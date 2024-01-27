Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Postgame Notes

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers improved to 16-4 with an 81-66 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday evening, playing one of their cleanest games of the season.

In the win, the Badgers got major contributions from A.J. Storr, who scored 28 points on 9/17 shooting, while Steven Crowl had 15 of his own on 6/9 shooting.

Here are the postgame notes, both in the form of team and individual notes, courtesy of UW Communications.

Team Notes

1. Wisconsin improved to 16-4 on the season, including 8-1 in Big Ten play.

2. The Badgers are off to their best 20-game start since 2021-22 when they opened 17-3. This is the third time UW has won at least 16 of their first 20 games under head coach Greg Gard, including the 2021-22 (17-3) and 2016-17 (17-3) seasons.

3. UW has started 8-1 or better in Big Ten play for the 3rd time in the last 9 seasons, doing so in the 2017 and 2015 seasons as well.

4. Wisconsin has now won 9 of its last 10 games and 15 of its last 17 games.

5. Wisconsin won its 10th-consecutive home game, the team’s longest streak since winning 15 in a row from Jan. 14, 2020 to Dec. 22, 2020.

6. UW improved to 11-1 at the Kohl Center this season.

7. The Badgers’ all-time record at the Kohl Center is now 354-68 (.839) - the 11th-best home record in the country among active venues.

8. Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 180-97 (.650) and 101-62 (.620) in Big Ten play.

9. Among coaches with 100 Big Ten wins, Gard’s .620 win percentage ranks 11th in conference history.

10. With Michigan State sitting No. 23 in the NET rankings, tonight’s win registers as a Quad 1 win, improving the Badgers record to 5-3 in Quad 1 games and 10-4 in Quad 1/2 games.

11. UW is 1 of 5 teams with 5+ Quad 1 wins, joining Purdue (7), UConn (7), Arizona (6) and Houston (5).

12. UW is 1 of 2 teams with 10+ Quad 1/2 wins, joining only Purdue (11).

13. Since 2001-02 when Bo Ryan and Greg Gard arrived in Madison, UW has the most Big Ten wins and best win pct. at 273-130 (.677).

14. Including a 70-57 win in East Lansing earlier this season, the Badgers completed their first home-and-away season sweep of the Spartans since the 2003-04 season.

15. Wisconsin never trailed in either meeting with Michigan State this season.

16. The Badgers are now 48-28 at home all-time against Michigan State.

17. Greg Gard improved to 6-11 all-time against the Spartans.

18. Wisconsin’s 15-point win is the largest by any team over Michigan State this season and the Badgers’ biggest margin against the Spartans since an 82-56 victory on Feb. 6, 2011.

19. The last time MSU lost by 15+ was a 77-61 setback at Purdue on Jan. 29, 2023.

20. Wisconsin’s 81 points are its most against Michigan State since an 84-76 win in East Lansing on Dec. 25, 2020.

21. Wisconsin’s 43 first-half points are the second-most scored on Michigan State this season, behind only 46 by Northwestern on Jan. 7, 2024.

22. The Badgers topped the 70-point mark for the 13th time in the last 14 games.

23. On the season, UW is averaging 76.0 ppg, a mark that would be the team’s highest since averaging 86.3 in the 1970-71 season.

24. Wisconsin out-rebounded the Spartans, 35-25. In 2 meetings, UW grabbed 71 boards to MSU’s 47.

25. UW’s bench out-scored MSU 22 to 11. The Badgers have had 20+ bench points in 3 of the last 4 games.

26. The Badgers had just 6 turnovers. Wisconsin ranks second in the Big Ten averaging just 9.8 turnovers per game.

Individual Notes

1. Sophomore A.J. Storr scored a game-high 28 points, 1 shy of his career high.

2. Including 22 points in East Lansing earlier this season, Storr averaged 25.0 ppg in the 2 meetings with Michigan State.

3. Storr scored at least 20 points for the 5th time this season.

4. Storr has reached double figures in his 15 straight games and 18 out of 20 games this season.

5. Graduate student F Tyler Wahl appeared in his 100th career win, becoming just the 7th Badger to reach that milestone. Wahl finished with 6 points and 6 rebounds.

6. Junior Steven Crowl tallied 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

7. Crowl averaged 16.5 ppg in 2 games against MSU this season.

8. Crowl scored in double figures for the 13th time this season and the 45th of his career.

9. Sophomore Connor Essegian registered 8 points (2-3 3FGs) off the bench, his second-highest mark in Big Ten play (had 12 vs. Nebraska on Jan. 6, 2024).

10. Freshman Nolan Winter added 6 points, one shy of his career high. He went 2-for-2 from 3-point range, posting his first career game with multiple triples.