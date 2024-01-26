Instant reaction to the Badgers 81-66 win over Michigan State

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers strung together their third consecutive win on Friday with an 81-66 beating of the Michigan State Spartans, marking the season series sweep after the former beat the latter 70-57 to begin conference play in December.

Offensively, the Badgers went back to their efficient ways, scoring 1.35 points per possession after a performance against Minnesota where Wisconsin had just 0.984 points per possession in a close victory on Tuesday.

In the win, Wisconsin had a strong all-around offensive game, shooting over 50 percent from the field, while hitting 36 percent of their threes. More importantly, the bench outscored Michigan State’s backups 22-4, as the Badgers had productive minutes even without their top players on the court.

Defensively, Wisconsin’s main goal appeared to be shutting down top scorer Tyson Walker, which Chucky Hepburn effectively did, which threw off Michigan State’s offense. The Spartans finished with just 66 points, shooting 41.7 percent from the field and, more importantly, 41.3 percent inside the arc.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 81-66 win over the Michigan State Spartans, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

With the win, Wisconsin finished the week strong, winning both of their outings and extending their recent winning streak.

Now, they’ll place their focus on a tough week when they’ll travel to face Nebraska on the road on Thursday before returning home for a big matchup with Purdue on Sunday.