Badgers break down offensive success, recent defensive struggles

The Wisconsin Badgers will look to extend their recent winning streak when they face off against the Michigan State Spartans at home on Friday, with tip-off set for 7:00 P.M. CT.

Wisconsin, standing at 15-4 on the season and 7-1 in conference play, is coming off a close 61-59 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and is seen as just three-point favorites at home on Friday, indicating another potentially close game, which the Badgers haven’t had many of in 2023.

While the Badgers have been clicking offensively, going on a stretch of five consecutive games over 1.2 points per possession prior to their Minnesota trip, it hasn’t been the same for them defensively, as Wisconsin has slipped to the second-worst defense in the Big Ten in field goal percentage allowed (45.3 percent) and three-point percentage allowed (35.9 percent).

They’ll now face an offense that is shooting the ball at a 47.4 percent clip this season, as well as 36.2 percent from beyond the arc, with volume scorer Tyson Walker leading the way.

Over the weekend, Badgers guards Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn, and forward Steven Crowl, broke down the team’s recent offensive success, as well as their defensive issues, which they somewhat fixed against the Gophers in the first half.

both teams coming in on a multi-game winning streak looking to add more to the mix.