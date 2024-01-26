Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off a 61-59 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to return home to end the week when they face off against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday evening at the Kohl Center, with tip-off slated to begin at 7:00 P.M. CT.

Winners of eight of their last nine, the Badgers have been hot in the month of January, leading to a top ranking in the AP Top 25 at No. 13.

The Spartans have started their season 12-7, most recently winning three straight games against Rutgers, Minnesota, and Maryland.

Minnesota has gone 4-4 within conference play, as their recent winning streak has evened out their conference record after losses to Wisconsin, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Illinois.

Here’s how you can watch Friday's game for the Badgers against Michigan State.

How to watch

TV: FS1, Friday at 7:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -3

Over/Under: 137.5