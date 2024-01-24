Badgers still a No. 2 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology despite loss

Heading into this week, the Wisconsin Badgers slipped two spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings to No. 13 after a 1-1 week where they beat the Indiana Hoosiers, but lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

However, that didn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from placing the Badgers as a No. 2 seed still in his latest Bracketology, with Wisconsin moving up one spot from No. 8 overall to No. 7.

In the ranking, Wisconsin leapfrogged Kansas, who dropped from No. 2 overall last week to No. 8, while the Badgers slid up to No. 7.

Even with the loss, the Badgers are still seen in high regard, holding their spot as a No. 2 seed and the second-highest Big Ten team in the rankings behind Purdue at No. 1.

The Badgers started their week with a 61-59 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and will now return home for a Friday matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.

Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams projected to make the tournament in Lunardi’s latest bracketology, joining Purdue (No. 1 seed), Illinois (No. 3 seed), Michigan State (No. 7 seed), Northwestern (No. 10 seed), and Nebraska (No. 9 seed).