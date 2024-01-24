Badgers HC Greg Gard becomes 6th-fastest coach to win 100 career Big Ten games

The Wisconsin Badgers pulled together their 15th win of the season in a 61-59 thriller over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday, beating their rivals once again in the Border Battle.

However, Tuesday’s game had some extra significance, as head coach Greg Gard won his 100th-career Big Ten game, becoming the sixth-fastest coach to do so over the last 50 years.

Gard reached the feat in 162 Big Ten games, which only five other coaches could beat. Here are the Top 10.

1. Bob Knight (Indiana) - 100-35 (.741)

2. Bo Ryan (Wisconsin) - 100-40 (.714)

3. Thad Matta (Ohio State) - 100-41 (.709)

4. Tom Izzo (Michigan State) - 100-43 (.699)

5. Gene Keady (Purdue) - 100-44 (.694)

6. GREG GARD (WISCONSIN) - 100-62 (.617)

7. Matt Painter (Purdue) - 100-73 (.578)

8. John Beilein (Michigan) - 100-83 (.546)

9. Tom Davis (Iowa) - 100-85 (.541)

10. Lou Henson (Illinois) - 100-89 (.529)

Gard becomes the 23rd coach of all time to complete the feat, as well as the fourth Badgers’ coach to reach the century mark.