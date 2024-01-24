Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Postgame Notes

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers improved to 15-4 with a 61-59 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday evening, ultimately coming out as victors in a thriller that went down to the wire.

In the win, the Badgers got major contributions from Tyler Wahl, who led the team with 16 points and had a strong two-way game against top forward Dawson Garcia.

Here are the postgame notes, both in the form of team and individual notes, courtesy of UW Communications.

Team Notes

1. Wisconsin improved to 15-4 on the season, including 7-1 in Big Ten play.

2. UW has started 7-1 or better for the 3rd time in the last 9 seasons, doing so also in the 2017 and 2015 seasons.

3. Wisconsin has now won 8 of its last 9 games and 14 of its last 16 games.

4. The Badgers moved to 5-3 away from home this season, going 3-3 in true road games and 2-0 at neutral sites.

5. Head coach Greg Gard tallied his 100th career Big Ten win, becoming the 23rd coach in conference history (and 4th Badger) to reach the century mark.

6. Gard reached 100 Big Ten wins in 162 total games, becoming the 6th-fastest coach to reach the century mark over the last 50 years.

7. Gard improved his overall record to 179-97 (.649) and 100-62 (.617) in Big Ten play.  Among coaches with 100 Big Ten wins, Gard’s .617 win percentage ranks 11th in conference history.

8. With Minnesota sitting No. 99 in the NET rankings, tonight’s win registers as a Quad 2 win, improving the Badgers record to 8-4 in Quad 1/2 games.

9. Purdue (11), UConn (9), Wisconsin (8), and North Carolina (8) are the nation’s only schools with at least 8 Quad 1/2 wins.

10. Since 2001-02 when Bo Ryan and Greg Gard arrived in Madison, UW has the most Big Ten wins and best win pct. at 272-130 (.677).

11. Wisconsin defeated Minnesota for the 7th straight time and has won 16 of the last 18 meetings.

12. The Badgers have won in 7 of their last 8 trips to Minneapolis dating back to 2015.

13. Greg Gard improved to 12-2 all-time against Minnesota, including 6-1 in Williams Arena. 

14. Wisconsin has also won 16 of the last 20 meetings with Minnesota in football.

15. Wisconsin held Minnesota to 59 points, the fewest allowed since holding Chicago State to 53 points on Dec. 22, 2023. It was UW’s second-fewest surrendered in a Big Ten game this season, behind limiting Michigan State to 57 in the conference opener.

16. The Badgers allowed just 24 first-half points, the team’s fewest since holding Michigan State to 23 in the opening half on Dec. 5, 2023.

17. The Badgers out-rebounded the Gophers, 36-35, and have now won the rebounding category in 8 of the last 9 games.

18. Wisconsin went 8-for-10 at the free throw line, including 4-for-4 in the final 0:30 of play.

19. On the season, UW is shooting 77.7% (304- 391) from the line, which is on pace for the second-highest mark in program history.

Individual Notes

1. Sophomore A.J. Storr recorded his first career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

2. Storr has reached double figures in his 14 straight games and 17 out of 19 games this season.

3. Graduate student F Tyler Wahl finished with 16 points and 3 rebounds. He also matched his season-highs with 4 assists and 3 blocks.

4. Wahl now has 1,191 career points, passing Dick Cable (1,180, 1952-55) for 28th place on UW’s all-time scoring list.

5. Wahl scored in double figures for the 8th time in the last 9 games and the 13th time on the season.

6. Junior Max Klesmit scored 11 points, going 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

7, Over the last 5 games, Klesmit is 17-for-25 (68.0%) from 3-point range. On the season, he is shooting 43.4% (33-76) from distance.

8. Klesmit reached double figures for the 5th straight game and the 9th time on the season.