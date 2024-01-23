Instant reaction to the Badgers 61-59 win over Minnesota

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers secured a key win on the road in the Border Battle, beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 61-59 to improve to 15-4 on the season.

Offensively, the Badgers had poor efficiency, scoring just 0.984 points per possession, snapping a five-game streak with at least 1.2 points per possession.

In the win, Wisconsin led by as many as 15 points, but allowed Minnesota to creep back in the second half where the two sides went back and forth before the Badgers came out on top in the final minute.

Defensively, Wisconsin had a solid first half, but allowed Minnesota to sink their first six three-pointers to get back into the game in the second half, leading to a thrilling finish.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 61-59 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

With the win, the Badgers start off the week strong, and they’ll look to sweep their slate when they face off against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, with tip-off set for 7:30 P.M. at the Kohl Center.