Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off a 91-79 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to hit the road to begin the week when they face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday evening at the Williams Arena, with tip-off slated to begin at 6:00 P.M. CT.

In the recent AP Top 25 rankings, the Badgers, now holding a 14-4 record, dropped two spots to No. 13 after a 1-1 week, as they beat the Hoosiers, but lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions earlier in the week.

The Gophers have started their season 12-6, most recently losing 76-66 at home to the Michigan State Spartans.

Minnesota has gone 3-4 within conference play, currently riding a three-game losing streak with losses to Michigan State, Iowa, and Indiana.

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s game for the Badgers against Minnesota.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Williams Arena

Line: Wisconsin -3.5

Over/Under: 141.5