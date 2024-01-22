Badgers guard John Blackwell wins 3rd Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard found a diamond in the rough with combo guard John Blackwell in the 2023 recruiting class, and the basketball program continues to reap those rewards.

John Blackwell's 3rd of the Year. https://t.co/2yTaOl5cFF — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 22, 2024

On Monday, Blackwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after the Badgers split a pair of games between Penn State on the road and Indiana at home, marking the third time he’s earned those honors.

He averaged 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field while connecting on 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc. It’s also worth noting that Blackwell went 9-of-10 at the charity stripe.

The 6-foot-4 guard has now scored in double figures 10 times this season and is fifth on the Wisconsin Badgers, scoring 9.1 points per game off the bench. Thus far, Blackwell is averaging an efficient 1.109 points per possession and looks like a tremendous building block for the program moving forward.

Coach Gard and the No. 11 Wisconsin basketball team (14-4, 6-1 B1G) return to the court on Tuesday at 6pm (CT) to face Minnesota in a game broadcasted on Big Ten Network.