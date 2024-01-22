Badgers drop to No. 13 in AP Top 25 after loss to Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped two spots to No. 13 after a 1-1 week where they beat the Indiana Hoosiers 91-79, but lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions 87-83.

With the Badgers moving down, Auburn, Arizona, Illinois, and Oklahoma all moved up in front of them in a week that saw significant movement up and down the board.

Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, joining the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini.

With the Fighting Illini returning Terrence Shannon Jr. and winning two games this week, they jumped back into the Top 10, while Purdue remained at No. 2.

This week, Wisconsin will travel to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road Tuesday before returning home for a stripe-out game against the Michigan State Spartans.

In addition to being No. 13 in the AP Poll, the Badgers are No. 13 in the NET rankings and No. 11 in KenPom.