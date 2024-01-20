Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Postgame Notes

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers improved to 14-4 with a 91-78 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday evening, utilizing another strong offensive performance to pull away for a double-digit victory.

In the win, the Badgers got major contributions from Max Klesmit, who scored 26 points, including 20 consecutive during one stretch in the second half.

Here are the postgame notes, both in the form of team and individual notes, courtesy of UW Communications.

Team Notes

1. Wisconsin improved to 14-4 on the season, including 6-1 in Big Ten play.

2. UW has now started 6-1 or better for the 4th time in the last 9 seasons, doing so also in the 2022, 2017, and 2015 seasons.

3. Wisconsin improved to 10-1 at home this season. UW’s record at the Kohl Center is now 353-68 (.838) - the 11th-best home record in the country among active venues.

4. Wisconsin has now won 7 of its last 8 games and 13 of its last 15 games.

5. Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 178-97 (.647) and 99-62 (.615) in Big Ten play.

6. Gard’s 99 Big Ten wins rank 23rd on the Big Ten’s all-time conference wins list.

7. Since 2001-02 when Bo Ryan and Greg Gard arrived in Madison, UW has the most Big Ten wins and best win pct. at 271-130 (.676).

8. Wisconsin claimed its 20th-consecutive home win over the Hoosiers, the longest-ever home winning streak against Indiana.

9. UW’s 20 straight home wins over IU ranks as the Badgers’ second-longest home win streak against a single opponent, trailing only their active 22-game home win streak against Penn State.

10. Overall, the Badgers defeated Indiana for the 24th time in the last 28 meetings.

11. Greg Gard improved to 11-3 all-time against Indiana.

12. With 91 points, Wisconsin scored its most points against Indiana since a 92-78 win on Feb. 3, 2015. This marked the Badgers’ second time reaching 90 against IU in the last 50 years (since 1972).

13. The Badgers shot 59.6% from the field, their second-best mark of the season and highest of Big Ten play.

14. The Badgers eclipsed the 80-point threshold for the 6th time this season and the 4th time in 7 Big Ten games.

15. UW has scored 70+ points in 12 consecutive games, the team’s longest such streak since a 13-game run in the 1970-71 season.

16. The Badgers are averaging 76.5 ppg on the season, which would be the team’s highest scoring mark since averaging 77.9 ppg in the 1993-94 season.

17. Wisconsin went 10-for-21 from 3-point range, connecting on 10+ triples for the 4th time on the year.

18. UW’s bench out-scored the Hoosiers, 24-10 on the night.

19. Wisconsin shot 25-for-29 (86.2%) at the free throw line, the 8th time UW has attempted 25+ FTs in a game this season.

20. The Badgers are 8-0 this season with attempting at least 25 FTs in a game.

21. UW is shooting 77.7% from the line this season, which would be the second-best mark in program history.

Individual Notes

1. Junior Max Klesmit scored his Badger career high with 26 points, scoring 20 consecutive points for the Badgers during a stretch in the second half. He went 5-for-6 from 3-point range on the night.

2. Over the last 4 games, Klesmit is 14-for-20 from 3-point range. On the season, he is shooting 42.3% (30-71) from distance.

3. Klesmit topped the 20-point mark for the 3rd time this season.

4. Junior Steven Crowl recorded 12 points, 8 rebounds, and a career-high 8 assists. Crowl has scored in double figures 12 times this season.

5. Sophomore A.J. Storr tallied 15 points, reaching double figures in his 13th straight game and the 16th time out of 18 games this season.

6. Freshman John Blackwell scored 12 points (2-2 3FGs) to go with 4 rebounds.