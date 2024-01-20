Badgers overpower Hoosiers, thanks to Max Klesmit’s second-half eruption

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 91-78 on Friday evening, improving to 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play, which ranks atop the Big Ten.

While the Badgers allowed over 75 points for the second consecutive performance, Wisconsin scored at an efficient clip once again, averaging over 1.2 points per possession for their fifth straight game, leading to a comfortable win.

Wisconsin clicked on all cylinders offensively, shooting the ball 60 percent from the field and 48 percent from three, while also getting to the free throw line 29 times, where the Badgers converted on 25 of their opportunities.

The true spark came from guard Max Klesmit, who had yet, another strong outing, breaking a 43-33 game open with 20 consecutive points, increasing Wisconsin’s lead to 63-44 at the 12:50 mark of the game.

Klesmit ultimately finished with 26 points, with 23 coming in the second half in another late-game takeover for the junior guard.

Now, the Badgers have certain areas to improve, most specifically their defense, which head coach Greg Gard highlighted following the game. But, they’ve been rolling offensively, which has allowed them to work through some of their defensive mistakes and still win basketball games.

Next up, Wisconsin faces off against Minnesota on the road next Tuesday before returning home to host Michigan State on Friday.