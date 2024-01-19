The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers jumped back in the win column with a 91-78 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, working behind Max Klesmit’s 26 points, which included 20 consecutive points for UW.

Offensively, the Badgers were very efficient, scoring a ridiculous 1.44 points per possession, marking their fifth straight game with at least 1.2 points per possession.

In the win, they ultimately shot 60 percent from the field and 48 percent from three, while getting to the line 29 times and converting 25 of those opportunities.

Defensively, Wisconsin had a solid first half, but struggled in the second half and allowed 78 points, with Malik Reneau scoring 28 on 12/21 shooting.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 91-78 win over Indiana, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

With the win, the Badgers finish the week 1-1, having lost 87-83 to Penn State earlier in the week.

They’ll now face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road next Tuesday before returning to the Kohl Center for the rematch against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday.