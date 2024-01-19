Wisconsin vs. Indiana: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off an 87-83 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to return home when they host the Indiana Hoosiers for a matchup on Friday evening at the Kohl Center, with tip-off slated to begin at 7:30 P.M. CT.

In the recent AP Top 25 rankings, the Badgers, now holding a 13-4 record, climbed up to No. 15 after a good start to conference play, as they remained the lone undefeated team in Big Ten play before the loss earlier this week.

The Hoosiers have started their season 12-6, most recently losing 87-66 to the Purdue Boilermakers at home, which they’ll look to avenge against the Badgers.

Indiana has gone 4-3 within conference play, losing to Indiana, Rutgers, and Nebraska thus far, while the Badgers have only lost to Penn State in the Big Ten.

Here’s how you can watch Friday’s game for the Badgers against Indiana.

How to watch

TV: FS1, Friday at 7:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -10.5

Over/Under: 142.5