Badgers’ Steven Crowl, Kamari McGee off the injury report vs. Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 P.M. CT at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Last week, Wisconsin defeated Ohio State and Northwestern to remain undefeated in conference play, but did see two names pop up on the injury report: Steven Crowl, who was questionable against Ohio State with a knee injury, and Kamari McGee, who was questionable against Northwestern.

Crowl, who looked hampered against the Buckeyes after colliding with a teammate in practice days before, was fully cleared against Northwestern, scoring six points and grabbing eight boards in 29 minutes of action.

McGee did suit up and play two minutes against the Wildcats as a reserve in the first half as well.

Entering the new week, the Badgers have released their injury report against Penn State and it’s a clean slate, with nobody listed as out or questionable.

#Badgers have nobody on their injury report for tonight. Steven Crowl fully cleared. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 16, 2024

On the other hand, Penn State has a clean slate as well, meaning both teams will be at full strength for Tuesday’s matchup.