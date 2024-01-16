 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Badgers’ Steven Crowl, Kamari McGee off the injury report vs. Penn State

The Badgers have a clean slate on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 P.M. CT at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Last week, Wisconsin defeated Ohio State and Northwestern to remain undefeated in conference play, but did see two names pop up on the injury report: Steven Crowl, who was questionable against Ohio State with a knee injury, and Kamari McGee, who was questionable against Northwestern.

Crowl, who looked hampered against the Buckeyes after colliding with a teammate in practice days before, was fully cleared against Northwestern, scoring six points and grabbing eight boards in 29 minutes of action.

McGee did suit up and play two minutes against the Wildcats as a reserve in the first half as well.

Entering the new week, the Badgers have released their injury report against Penn State and it’s a clean slate, with nobody listed as out or questionable.

On the other hand, Penn State has a clean slate as well, meaning both teams will be at full strength for Tuesday’s matchup.

