Wisconsin vs. Penn State: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off a 71-63 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to continue their conference slate on Tuesday when they hit the road again for a matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions

In the recent AP Top 25 rankings, the Badgers, now holding a 13-3 record, climbed up to No. 15 after a good start to conference play, as they remain the lone undefeated team in Big Ten play with a 5-0 record.

The Nittany Lions have started their season 8-9, most recently losing two in a row to Northwestern and Purdue, respectively.

Penn State struggled during non-conference play, going on a five-game losing streak earlier in the season, and are now 10th in the Big Ten with a 2-4 conference record.

The Badgers, on the other hand, are a Big Ten-leading 5-0 in conference play, which they’ll look to extend on the road.

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s game for the Badgers against Penn State.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Wednesday at 8:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Bryce Jordan Center

Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Over/Under: 146.5