Greg Gard on Badgers transfer A.J. Storr: “He’s like a sponge”

The Wisconsin Badgers sought to improve their roster after a disappointing 2022 campaign that saw them miss the NCAA Tournament for the second time since 1998, focusing on additional depth throughout the roster.

That prompted the Badgers to be players in the transfer portal, where they acquired forward A.J. Storr, who joins incoming freshmen John Blackwell, Nolan Winter, and Gus Yalden as newcomers to the program.

Storr had seen interest from over 30 programs in the offseason, but chose the Badgers and added some much-needed wing depth after Wisconsin struggled in that area a season ago.

How has the transition been for the transfer?

Speaking with reporters for the first time this season, head coach Greg Gard highlighted the sophomore’s athletic ability and desire to learn as key aspects early in the transitional period.

“Yeah. I mean, obviously the athletic ability is noticeable as soon as you walk in the gym, but there’s been a lot of learning, and I think even starting Monday, when we really started implementing defensive concepts and rules and system, that’s where I kind of forewarned him back in June and July, that the fall would be a little bit different,” Gard said.

In fact, Gard related Storr to a sponge, given the way he’s consistently looking to learn and absorb information.

“He’s been awesome. He’s really coachable. He’s like a sponge,” Gard said.

“He’s asked the right questions. He wants to get better. And I’ve told him many times, that’s why you’re here, that’s why you chose Wisconsin, because of the things that we can help you with that really round out his game even more.”

Storr figures to fit into the top six for the Badgers, slotting in as an athletic wing with shot-making capabilities and defensive potential.

While it’s too early to tell what exactly the transfer’s role may be at Wisconsin in Year 1, the early returns appear to be what Gard is looking for thus far.