Former Badgers champions joining Badger Radio Network broadcast team

The Badger Radio Network is adding two former Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball champions to its broadcast team this season, UW Athletics announced on Thursday.

Brian Butch and Charlie Wills will take over as the lead basketball analyst and select analyst, respectively, joining Matt Lepay, the Voice of the Badgers, in the booth.

Butch, a Big Ten champion on Wisconsin’s 2008 team, had enjoyed a ten-year professional career following his time with the Badgers before transitioning to an assistant role in 2017 with the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2019, Butch transitioned to the booth, joining FOX and the Big Ten Network as a game and studio analyst for men’s basketball before his new role with the Badger Radio Network.

Butch shared a statement in the announcement, expressing his excitement for the new role.

“Wisconsin basketball is truly a special program and I’m honored to have the chance to work next to the legend Matt Lepay.” Butch said. “I loved every minute of my time at the University of Wisconsin and I cannot wait to be a part of the next chapter of Badgers basketball.”

According to UW Athletics, Butch’s expanded role will also include helping produce additional content for Wisconsin Athletics and LEARFIELD/Badger Sports Properties.

Wills, on the other hand, was a player on Wisconsin’s 2000 Final Four team, aiding in the effort to win the Big Ten title under Bo Ryan in 2001-2002.

The former Badger has enjoyed broadcasting experience with WPTV over the past three years, and will now serve as an analyst for select games with the Badger Radio Network.

Wills had a statement as well, sharing appreciation for the chance to reconnect with his former team.

“I am honored, excited and in a way thrilled to be reconnected to UW men’s hoops, which has already afforded me so many great memories and relationships,” Wills said. “It’s an added bonus to get the opportunity to work with the best in the business in Matt Lepay. I am going to have fun working with both Matt and Brian this season.”

Lepay praised his two new co-workers, noting the history between them and the Badgers and the excitement of working with them this season.

“It’s exciting to add Brian and Charlie to our broadcasting team,” Voice of the Badgers, Matt Lepay said. “As Wisconsin fans know, each of these two were integral pieces of championship seasons, and through the years they have stayed very connected to the program. On top of that, both ‘Butchie’ and Charlie are really good people who represent the University of Wisconsin in a first-class manner. I look forward to working with them.”

The news comes after Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher was announced as an analyst alongside Lepay covering Wisconsin football games earlier this offseason.

Athletic Director Chris McIntosh decided to follow a similar path on the basketball side, hiring former Badgers’ players to join Lepay in the booth.

“Having two former Badger men’s basketball standouts providing commentary on our radio broadcasts is going to be outstanding,” UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. “Brian and Charlie know the game and they know our program. They are going to provide great insights for our fans and will be an excellent complement to Matt Lepay.”