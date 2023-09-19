Badgers release entire 2023-2024 schedule

The Big Ten conference released its schedule for the 2023-2024 season, providing the Wisconsin Badgers with all of the dates for their matchups this season, meaning the team now has their full slate of games for the upcoming season.

The Badgers begin their conference slate on December 5th against the Michigan State Spartans, but continue with a majority of their Big Ten games on January 2nd, when they host Iowa.

Wisconsin has 17 home games on the slate for 2023, including 10 versus conference opponents, while also hosting matchups against Tennessee and Virginia amongst their non-conference adversaries.

Here is the 2023-2024 full schedule for the Badgers:

Nov. 1: UW-Stevens Point(Exhibition)

Nov. 6: Arkansas State

Nov. 10: Tennessee

Nov. 14: at Providence

Nov. 17: Robert Morris

Nov. 20: vs. Virginia

Nov. 22: vs. SMU/West Virginia

Nov. 27: Western Illinois

Dec. 2: Marquette

Dec. 5: at Michigan State

Dec. 9: at Arizona

Dec. 14: Jacksonville State

Dec. 22: Chicago State

Jan. 2: Iowa

Jan. 6: Nebraska

Jan. 10: at Ohio State

Jan. 13: Northwestern

Jan. 16: at Penn State

Jan. 19: Indiana

Jan. 23: at Minnesota

Jan. 26: Michigan State

Feb. 1: at Nebraska

Feb. 4: Purdue

Feb. 7: at Michigan

Feb. 10: at Rutgers

Feb. 13: Ohio State

Feb. 17: at Iowa

Feb. 20: Maryland

Feb. 27: at Indiana

March 2: Illinois

March 7: Rutgers

March 10: at Purdue