Badgers release entire 2023-2024 schedule

The Big Ten conference released its schedule for the 2023-2024 season, providing the Wisconsin Badgers with all of the dates for their matchups this season, meaning the team now has their full slate of games for the upcoming season.
The Badgers begin their conference slate on December 5th against the Michigan State Spartans, but continue with a majority of their Big Ten games on January 2nd, when they host Iowa.
Wisconsin has 17 home games on the slate for 2023, including 10 versus conference opponents, while also hosting matchups against Tennessee and Virginia amongst their non-conference adversaries.
Here is the 2023-2024 full schedule for the Badgers:
Nov. 1: UW-Stevens Point(Exhibition)
Nov. 6: Arkansas State
Nov. 10: Tennessee
Nov. 14: at Providence
Nov. 17: Robert Morris
Nov. 20: vs. Virginia
Nov. 22: vs. SMU/West Virginia
Nov. 27: Western Illinois
Dec. 2: Marquette
Dec. 5: at Michigan State
Dec. 9: at Arizona
Dec. 14: Jacksonville State
Dec. 22: Chicago State
Jan. 2: Iowa
Jan. 6: Nebraska
Jan. 10: at Ohio State
Jan. 13: Northwestern
Jan. 16: at Penn State
Jan. 19: Indiana
Jan. 23: at Minnesota
Jan. 26: Michigan State
Feb. 1: at Nebraska
Feb. 4: Purdue
Feb. 7: at Michigan
Feb. 10: at Rutgers
Feb. 13: Ohio State
Feb. 17: at Iowa
Feb. 20: Maryland
Feb. 27: at Indiana
March 2: Illinois
March 7: Rutgers
March 10: at Purdue
Loading comments...