Former Badgers player joining staff as assistant

Wisconsin Badgers walk-on guard Justin Taphorn is crossing over to the coaching side of basketball on Saturday, he announced on Saturday.

Excited for this next chapter as I cross over into the other side of the game and join the staff as an Undergraduate Assistant! pic.twitter.com/uMax2TZVwP — Justin Taphorn (@Justin_taphorn) August 19, 2023

In a message on Twitter, Taphorn shared appreciation for his time as a player, and is ready for the next opportunity.

“Been blessed to have spent my last 3 years on this team. This opportunity and decision to come to Madison has been of the best decisions I’ve made,” Taphorn said. “Excited for this next chapter as I cross over into the other side of the game and join the staff as an Undergraduate Assistant!”

Taphorn, an incoming senior at Wisconsin, played in 16 games over his three-year career.

Taphorn came from Pekin, Illinois, where he averaged 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists a game for Pekin High School, which earned him a second-team All-Mid-Illini selection.

With Taphorn moving to the coaching side, here are the Badgers’ guards for 2023: Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian, Max Klesmit, Kamari McGee, Isaac Lindsey, Luke Haertle, Isaac Gard, and Ross Candelino.