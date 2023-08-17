Badgers 2023 non-conference schedule includes several tough contests

The Wisconsin Badgers announced their full 2023 non-conference schedule on Wednesday, revealing all of their opponents over the first two months of the season.

The Badgers start their season with an exhibition game at home against UW-Stevens Point before kicking off their schedule with back-to-back home games against Arkansas State and Tennessee.

Here is the full non-conference schedule:

Nov. 1: vs. UW-Stevens Point

Nov. 6: vs. Arkansas State

Nov. 10: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 14: @ Providence(Gavitt Games)

Nov. 17: vs. Robert Morris

Nov. 20: vs. Virginia(Fort Myers Tip-off)

Nov. 22: vs. SMU/West Virginia(Fort Myers Tip-off)

Nov. 27: vs. Western Illinois

Dec. 2: vs. Marquette

Dec. 9: @ Arizona

Dec. 14: vs Jacksonville State

Dec. 22: vs. Chicago State

The top games on the non-conference slate are bouts against Tennessee, Virginia, Marquette, and Arizona, although the Badgers have several intriguing games to watch for on their 2023 schedule.

Of their 12 non-conference games, the Badgers will host eight of the matchups, while traveling to Arizona and Providence, with the latter being a part of the Gavitt Games.

Additionally, Wisconsin plays two games in Florida at a neutral location for the Fort Myers tip-off, capping off their non-conference schedule.

Following the non-conference slate, the Badgers will play 20 conference games, with 10 on the road and 10 at home.

Here are the road and home opponents, although the dates haven’t been finalized yet.

While the Big Ten has not yet announced the conference schedule, Wisconsin has already been assigned its home and away conference opponents for the 2023-24 season.

HOME: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers

The main discrepancies on the conference slate? The Badgers play Illinois, Maryland, and Northwestern only at home, while facing Michigan, Minnesota, and Penn State only on the road.

Stay tuned for the latest with Wisconsin Basketball!