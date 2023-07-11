Former Badgers star Frank Kaminsky gets married to ex-ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer

Former Wisconsin Badgers star Frank Kaminsky is well-known by the fanbase for leading the team to their first National Championship appearance in 74 years during Wisconsin’s run in 2015, along with many other significant accolades that led to his jersey being retired by the school.

However, it was a different announcement that put him in the spotlight on Monday: his marriage to ex-ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer, which the couple shared in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Kaminsky and Brewer were first linked together in 2018, and they've enjoyed life as a couple, getting engaged in September before their recent marriage announcement.

Kaminsky enjoyed an illustrious career at Wisconsin, where he was named the 2015 National College Player of the Year, and a two-time first-time All-Big Ten recipient en route to getting his jersey retired.

After being selected No. 9 in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kaminsky spent four seasons there before spending the next few years with the Phoenix Suns, albeit on a number of different deals.

Following a season split between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets, the 30-year-old forward/center is currently a free agent.

Brewer, on the other hand, is a former All-American high school swimmer who began her career as a local sports broadcaster before joining ESPN, where she co-anchored the late-night Los Angeles SportsCenter show for nearly two years.

Brewer was recently let go as a part of ESPN’s latest on-air cuts, she shared in a Twitter announcement on June 30th.