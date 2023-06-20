Badgers add another game to their non-conference slate for 2023-2024

The Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly hosting Robert Morris in a non-conference home game during the 2023-2024 season, according to analyst Rocco Miller.

Update to the #Badgers non conference schedule for 2023. https://t.co/AcpAqWFs70 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 20, 2023

The Badgers are set to host Robert Morris on Friday, November 17th at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin’s November schedule is starting to come together, as the Badgers already have a home bout versus Tennessee on November 10th, the Gavitt Games at Providence on November 14th, as well as a trip to Fort Myers for a two-game stand in the Fort Myers Tip-off on November 20th and 22nd.

Robert Morris is coming off a 16-17 season, ranking sixth in the Horizon with a 10-10 conference record.

In addition to Wisconsin, Robert Morris also has a non-conference bout with Xavier this season.

Wisconsin is looking to continue building excitement for the 2023-2024 season after a disappointing 2022 that saw the Badgers miss the NCAA Tournament for the second time since 1998.