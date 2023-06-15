Badgers to face Virginia in 1st round of Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly face the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: Virginia will play Wisconsin and West Virginia will face SMU in the first round of the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, according to a source.https://t.co/00WpTvLRsB — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 15, 2023

The matchup will take place on November 20th, with the winner facing either SMU or West Virginia in the second round on November 22nd.

Wisconsin’s game with the Cavaliers only adds to their challenging non-conference schedule in 2023, which includes Tennessee, Providence, Marquette, and Arizona.

The Cavaliers are coming off a successful 25-8 season, which led them to a No. 14 ranking in the AP Top 25 and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, but fell short in an upset to Furman in the first round.

The Badgers, on the other hand, are coming off a disappointing 20-15 season that involved a first-round exit in the Big Ten tournament, although they made it to the Final Four of the NIT tournament.

Both teams will be looking for a stronger 2022, and face off against one another early in the season in a tough matchup at the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament.