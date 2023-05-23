Badgers draw Providence in 2023 Gavitt Games

The Wisconsin Badgers have added another high-profile matchup to their already challenging non-conference 2023 schedule.

In addition to games against Arizona, Tennessee, Marquette, and either Virginia, SMU, or West Virginia, the Badgers will now play the Providence Friars as well.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Badgers will travel to Providence for their matchup in the Gavitt Games, in which Big Ten schools face off against the Big East.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2023 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources.



Xavier at Purdue

Marquette at Illinois

Michigan at St. John's

Maryland at Villanova

Butler at Michigan St

Iowa at Creighton

Wisconsin at Providence

Georgetown at Rutgershttps://t.co/m8mcWHwukJ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2023

Last season, the Friars finished 21-12 with a first-round loss to the 6-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the tournament. The Friars are also going through a coaching transition as previous head coach Ed Cooley left this offseason for Georgetown and was replaced by Kim English.

These two teams have only matched up once, and it came back in the 2021 Gavitt Games with Providence pulling off a 63-58 win in Madison.

The Badgers currently hold the worst record in the Gavitt Games of all Big Ten schools after going just 1-3 in their 4 matchups. Here is their history in this event:

2016: Loss vs Creighton 79-67

2017: Loss vs Xavier 80-70

2018: Win vs Xavier 77-68

2021: Loss vs Providence 63-58

Now, with a rematch against the Friars, the Badgers have an opportunity to avenge their loss and boost their record to 2-3 in this event.