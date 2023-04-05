BREAKING: Badgers land transfer G Noah Reynolds

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured their first transfer of the offseason, landing Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds, who has been linked to the team since the program’s finish in the NIT tournament two weeks ago.

Reynolds’s arrival comes after the Badgers lost guard Jordan Davis to the transfer portal, which opened up a scholarship spot for the team.

During his sophomore class season, Reynolds broke out for Wyoming, averaging 14.5 points on 48.1% shooting and 32.9% from distance.

Now, he joins a Wisconsin team that returns its starting five from a season ago and looks to rebound off a disappointing season where they missed out on the NCAA tournament for just the second time since 1998.

Earlier today, Badgers head coach Greg Gard said he wasn't aware of any other transfers from the team, according to BadgerBlitz’s Benjamin Worgull.

Greg Gard tells UWBadgers that as of today, other than guard Jordan Davis, he's not aware of any Badgers putting their name in the transfer portal.

With a guard now in the fold from the transfer portal, Gard and the Badgers’ focus likely shifts to obtaining a transfer forward to complete their depth behind top pieces Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl.

But, with Reynolds joining the team, the Badgers now have a solid rotation of guards with Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian, Max Klesmit, and the transfer.