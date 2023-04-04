BREAKING: Badgers F Tyler Wahl to return for 5th season

It’s official: Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyelr Wahl is returning for a fifth and final season, he announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Tyler Wahl on his decision to return:#Badgers pic.twitter.com/5yMJFApuql — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 4, 2023

Wahl had been the lone senior for the Badgers and had an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 season.

With Wahl back in the fold, the Badgers now return their entire starting five from a season ago: Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian, Max Klesmit, Tyler Wahl, and Steven Crowl.

The Badgers faced some roster news last week when forward Jordan Davis announced his intentions to transfer from the program after three seasons in Madison, but, apart from that move, Wisconsin’s rotation has remained intact.

The Badgers are reportedly looking to add via the portal for their 2023 season, in addition to acquiring freshmen John Blackwell, Nolan Winter, and Gus Yalden, positioning themselves for an improvement from their disappointing 2022 campaign, where they failed to make the March Madness tournament for just the second time since 1998.

Wahl is a significant addition for the Badgers, as he averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the team in 2023, and will look to improve after a foot injury derailed a portion of his 2022 campaign.