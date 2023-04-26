Badgers officially announce addition of St. John’s transfer A.J. Storr

The Wisconsin Badgers officially announced the addition of St. John’s transfer guard A.J. Storr to the team on Wednesday, marking their lone player from the portal after guard Noah Reynolds de-committed earlier last week.

Storr, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, provides a 6’6 frame as a wing, and really started to find his groove towards the end of his freshman season, starting the final 17 games of the season, and averaging 11.8 points, while scoring in double figures 11 times during the stretch.

Storr shared his excitement about joining the Badgers, who were the lone team that the guard took an official visit too, despite interest from over 30 schools, according to Badger247.

“I would like to thank God first and foremost, and also my family for supporting me through all of the highs and lows during my basketball career,” Storr said, via UW Communications. “I’m excited to officially be part of the Badger family! One of the main reasons why I chose Wisconsin is because of the winning culture that is here. I also liked how the coaching staff was involved with me during my time in the transfer portal. I’m excited to get to Madison and get started!”

Head coach Greg Gard commented on the move, pointing out Storr’s frame and athleticism as key components of his game.

“We’re happy to have AJ join us,” Gard said. “He’s a long, athletic player who can score in a variety of ways, and we’re excited about what he adds to our team. AJ is a driven individual and a hard worker. When we talked to others about AJ, they spoke of how he’s someone constantly in the gym working on his game. He wants to be part of a winning culture, and is determined to do what it takes. We’re ready to get to work with AJ, and we truly feel that his best basketball is still ahead of him.”

The Badgers don’t seem to be done yet in the portal, although several pieces they placed interest in have committed to other programs.

Regardless, Storr will be a welcome addition to a program that lacked significant wing depth with his frame in 2022.