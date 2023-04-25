Badgers transfer G Jordan Davis commits to Illinois State

Nearly a month after entering the transfer portal, former Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis has committed to the Illinois State Redbirds, according to his Twitter.

Davis, a junior guard, was initially a starter last season before being relegated to the bench in favor of guard Connor Essegian midway through the year.

After minimal playing time during his first two years at Wisconsin, Davis saw 20.5 minutes per game last season, averaging 5.1 points on 39.9% shooting and 30.8% from three.

With a transfer to Illinois State, Davis figures to compete and earn a starting role, which seemed to be his major goal upon a transfer from the Badgers.

Davis, a Wisconsin native, has two years of eligibility remaining.