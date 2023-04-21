UW Athletic Board approves extensions for five Badgers head coaches

The UW athletic board approved extensions for five Wisconsin Badgers head coaches through May 31st, 2028, the school announced on Friday.

Here are the details of each coaching extension:

Women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2028.

Men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2028.

Swimming and diving head coach Yuri Suguiyama’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2028.

Women’s hockey head coach Mark Johnson’s five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2028.

Wrestling head coach Chris Bono’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2028.

Moseley has been with the school as the Women’s basketball coach since March 2021, when she was hired from Boston University, where she held the same title.

Gard has been with the school as the Men’s basketball coach since 2015, serving as an associate head coach for Wisconsin from 2001-2015.

Suguiyama has been with the school as the Swimming and Diving head coach since 2018.

Johnson has been with the school as the Women’s hockey head coach since 2002, and is currently the winningest head coach in Women’s hockey history.

Bono has been with the school since 2018, after serving as the head coach at South Dakota State for six seasons.