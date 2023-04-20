Wisconsin to face Tennessee at Kohl Center in 2023 non-conference game

The Wisconsin Badgers announced that they’ll be hosting the Tennessee Volunteers as a part of their non-conference slate on November 10th this season.

This matchup has been in the works for a while, as the Badgers visited Knoxville for a matchup with Tennessee in 2019 as a part of a home-and-home series.

However, due to complications during the COVID-19 season, the second half of the home-and-home series was never finished, until this season.

Head coach Greg Gard shared his thoughts on the marquee matchup, adding that it’s always an incentive to bring that level of competition to the Kohl Center.

“We’re looking forward to resuming this home-and-home series with Tennessee,” Gard said. “Early-season, marquee matchups like this are something that college basketball needs, and we are always looking to be part of games like this. On top of that, being able to host games like this and bring quality competition to the Kohl Center in front of Badger fans is always a goal.”

The Badgers host a 3-2 all-time record against the Volunteers, which they’ll look to improve on later this year against their tough opponent.