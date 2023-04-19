BREAKING: Wyoming transfer Noah Reynolds de-commits from Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers faced some unfortunate news on Wednesday as guard Noah Reynolds announced his intentions to de-commit from the program.

Reynolds, a transfer from Wyoming, had initially been set to feature in the guard rotation with Connor Essegian, Chucky Hepburn, and Max Klesmit, but it appears he will be heading elsewhere after initially picking Greg Gard’s program.

The Badgers added Reynolds to the mix first before targeting St. John’s transfer A.J. Storr, who announced his commitment to the program last week.

Upon his commitment, Reynolds shared his appreciation of competition at Wisconsin, which ultimately led him to the program.

“Wisconsin was one of the first teams to reach out to me once I hit the transfer portal,” Reynolds said, via UW Athletics. “The most important thing to me, and something that stood out throughout my visit, was that nothing is promised here. That’s what I was looking for. A lot of places promise things and it’s not always the case. For me, it’s all about the work you put forth to commit to a team. They knew my situation and knew what I was looking for. I respect the morals of the program, and know that they recruit the right type of players.” “Coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft was one of the lead recruiters for me, and I remember when Coach Krabbenhoft told me about former Butler and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens once being asked, ‘How do you get guys to dive on the floor and compete?’ and Brad Stevens’ answer was, ‘We recruit guys who dive on the floor.’ “That’s the type of teammate and atmosphere I’m excited to be part of at Wisconsin,” Reynolds shared.

Now, the Badgers could look to hit the transfer portal once again in search of a guard to add more depth to the program.