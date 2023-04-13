BREAKING: Badgers land St. John’s transfer wing A.J. Storr

The Wisconsin Badgers have landed St. John’s transfer wing A.J. Storr, providing the team with their second top transfer target of the offseason after the organization secured a commitment from Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds.

The #Badgers land freshman transfer wing A.J. Storr from St. John’s. A main target of Greg Gard’s. https://t.co/kfSLKzmxEs — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 14, 2023

Storr, a former four-star recruit, averaged 8.8 points per game on 43.4% shooting, including 40% from three.

In Storr, the Badgers get a lanky 6’6 wing, who possesses a nice frame at 200 pounds, which provides Wisconsin some much-needed wing size after the team started Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian, and Max Klesmit last year, who all stood at 6’4 or under.

Storr comes in after the Badgers lost forward Jordan Davis to the transfer portal, and is another Midwestern native, originally from Rockford, Illinois, which resonates with Reynolds, who is from Peoria, Illinois.

The Badgers roster is coming into shape after the team landed Reynolds and Storr, as Wisconsin also welcomed back Tyler Wahl for a fifth and final season, providing a more complete roster to improve a team that lacked key depth a season ago.