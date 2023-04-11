 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Badgers host transfer wing A.J. Storr on a visit

The Badgers are continuing to scour the transfer portal for additions to their rotation.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

They aren’t done, however, as Max Feldman reported that the Badgers hosted St. Johns transfer wing A.J. Storr on a visit this weekend.

Storr, who was named to the Big East All-Freshman team in 2022, averaged 8.8 points per game, while shooting over 40% from three.

The 6’6, 200-pound wing would provide some much-needed depth at the position, as the Badgers started three players under 6’4 last season.

Additionally, with the loss of wing Jordan Davis to the transfer portal, there's a need for the position.

The Badgers aren't the only ones interested in the St. John’s transfer, however, as Storr has received interest from over a dozen schools.

If the Badgers can land Storr, it would fill a void, but also raise questions about Wisconsin’s scholarship situation, as they only can have 13 scholarship players on the roster.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...