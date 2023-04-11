Badgers host transfer wing A.J. Storr on a visit

The Wisconsin Badgers made their first splash in the transfer portal when they landed Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds last week, adding to their depth alongside guards Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian, and Max Klesmit, amongst others.

They aren’t done, however, as Max Feldman reported that the Badgers hosted St. Johns transfer wing A.J. Storr on a visit this weekend.

The 6-6 wing and Rockford, IL native was selected to the Big East All-Freshman team.

Storr, who was named to the Big East All-Freshman team in 2022, averaged 8.8 points per game, while shooting over 40% from three.

The 6’6, 200-pound wing would provide some much-needed depth at the position, as the Badgers started three players under 6’4 last season.

Additionally, with the loss of wing Jordan Davis to the transfer portal, there's a need for the position.

The Badgers aren't the only ones interested in the St. John’s transfer, however, as Storr has received interest from over a dozen schools.

If the Badgers can land Storr, it would fill a void, but also raise questions about Wisconsin’s scholarship situation, as they only can have 13 scholarship players on the roster.