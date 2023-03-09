Tyler Wahl on potential final game at Wisconsin: “It hurts”

The Wisconsin Badgers lost 65-57 to the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, getting eliminated in the first round of the Big 10 Tournament in what may forward Tyler Wahl’s final game as a Badger.

Wahl, who was recognized on Senior Day, is currently mulling whether to return for a graduate season at Wisconsin with his extra year of eligibility, due to COVID-19.

However, it was clearly a tough game for the forward, who single-handedly willed the Badgers back with an 8-0 run in the second half, and finished with a team-high 19 points on 50% shooting.

Following the game, Wahl chided on the team’s urgency, which wasn’t apparent in the first half and ultimately cost them a much-needed win.

“It hurts because we knew what we were getting ourselves into. We know the position we put ourselves into, and we had to come out here and win the game. We definitely did not start with the urgency that we needed to,” Wahl said. “I do like the way that we fought back, but at the end of the day, we’ve just got to be better.

But, while Wahl clearly wanted that victory, he reminisced on his days at Wisconsin postgame, sharing gratitude to the university.

“The game itself, that was a tough one because it was definitely one that we wanted to win,” Wahl said. “From an overall standpoint, I can’t thank the university enough, coaches, and my teammates enough for everything they’ve done.”

If the season is over for the Badgers, as expected, Wahl finishes his senior year averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 41.8% shooting from the field.