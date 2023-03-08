Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Ohio State: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday evening, kicking off the Big 10 tournament as the first game on the slate at 5:30 PM.

Wisconsin kept its season alive with a win over the Minnesota Gophers last weekend, and now faces the same task against Ohio State on Wednesday.

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, Wednesday at 5:30 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: United Center

Line: Ohio State -2

Over/Under: 130.5

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 71-67 win over Minnesota

Ohio State: 84-78 loss to Michigan State