Badgers G Connor Essegian named to Big 10 All-Freshman Team

The Big 10 announced their conference awards on Tuesday, sharing their annual first, second, third, and freshman team All-Conference, and the Wisconsin Badgers saw one player make the awards: freshman guard Connor Essegian.

Essegian was named to the Big 10 All-Freshman team, joining Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino, who won Freshman of the Year, Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh, Purdue’s Braden Smith, and Michigan’s Jett Howard.

Over the regular season, Essegian scored 11.9 points per game, ranking second on the team to Chucky Hepburn, while shooting 41.7 % from the field and 38.8% from three.

Essegian’s bread-and-butter is clearly on the offensive end. The freshman improved his game as the season went along, developing other aspects of his game apart from his shooting to be a well-rounded scorer, which was seen toward the second half of the season.

The Badgers didn’t see any other name on any of the All-Conference teams or the Defensive team for the first time since 2000, summarizing what has been an up-and-down year where there hasn't really been one star player on the team.

Guard Isaac Lindsey was the team’s honoree for the Big 10 sportsmanship award.