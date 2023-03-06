Wisconsin Bracketology update: Badgers not in Top 64 of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracket

Following Sunday’s win, the Wisconsin Badgers found themselves at 17-13 with a 9-11 finish in the Big Ten.

This past week, the Badgers lost 63-61 at home against Purdue and held on for a 71-67 road win at Minnesota.

Entering last week, the Badgers sat in Joe Lunardi’s “Last Four In” category.

However, other teams on the bubble such as Penn State and Utah State built up their tournament resumes whereas Rutgers and Wisconsin found themselves slipping in the standings.

Wisconsin now stands in the “First Four Out” category behind Oklahoma State according to Joe Lunardi’s bracket prediction.

The Badgers finished the regular season with 9 losses by 5 or fewer points or in overtime, including recent heartbreakers to Northwestern, Rutgers, Nebraska, Michigan, and Purdue.

It makes one wonder where the Badgers would stand today if they had won just two of those games.

But the regular season is over and there is no point in dwelling on the past.

The team needs to look ahead to this week and pick up major wins in the Big Ten Tournament, and it honestly seems doable.

They are set to begin on Wednesday night with a clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Badgers manage to win, they’ll face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday. And if the Badgers managed to win that game as well, then they would face off against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday.

The Badgers beat Ohio State earlier in the season in a gritty 65-60 road win.

The Badgers also beat Iowa twice, by scores of 78-75 and 64-52.

Wisconsin lost at home to Michigan State back in early January by a score of 69-65 at the Kohl Center. This was another game the Badgers would’ve liked back.

Knowing they are on the bubble, it is crucial the team brings their best game to Chicago this week.

These are winnable games, but it’ll require big performances from all their stars to make a run for the big dance.

Catch the Badgers on Wednesday night at 5:30 PM CT against Ohio State on BTN.