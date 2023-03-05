Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Minnesota: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday night, looking to keep their season alive after a tough, hard-fought 63-61 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers this past week.

Now, sitting at a 16-13 with an 8-11 conference record, the Badgers are locked into the No. 11 or No. 12 seed in the Big 10 conference, meaning they are now playing on the first day of the tournament, Wednesday, with certainty.

Can the Badgers keep their March Madness hopes alive with a win?

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: FS1, Sunday at 6:30 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Williams Center

Line: Purdue -5

Over/Under: 127.5

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 63-61 loss to Purdue

Minnesota: 75-74 win over Rutgers