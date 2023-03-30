Badgers guard Jordan Davis enters transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have just lost their first player to the transfer portal.

Junior guard Jordan Davis entered the transfer portal earlier today.

Wisconsin G Jordan Davis has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/cuGC94CCm9 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 30, 2023

Davis averaged 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game on 40% shooting this season.

Davis averaged about 20 minutes per game this season and was one of the main contributors off the bench for the Badgers.

Davis was originally a starter for the Badgers, however, midway through the season he was replaced by freshman guard Connor Essegian in the starting lineup.

The brother of former Badgers star Johnny Davis, he had high expectations coming into the season to be a consistent starter for the Badgers. Yet, it didn’t quite work out for him and he will now search for a new home for his senior season.

The Badgers are expected to be busy in the transfer portal this offseason, and head coach Greg Gard expects there to be some new pickups throughout this year.