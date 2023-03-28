Wisconsin men’s basketball vs North Texas: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the North Texas Mean Green on Tuesday evening, entering the game with a chance to reach the NIT tournament finals, should they win.

After an extremely inconsistent finish to the year, the Badgers have impressed in the tournament, winning three consecutive games, which they hadn't accomplished for the entirety of 2023, making their way to the NIT Final Four in Las Vegas.

On their route to Las Vegas, North Texas secured victories over Alcorn State, Sam Houston, and Oklahoma State, limiting each opponent to under 60 points.

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN, Tuesday at 6:00 PM CT

Stadium: Orleans Arena

Line: North Texas -1.5

Over/Under: 115.5

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 61-58 win over Oregon

North Texas: 65-59 win over Oklahoma State