Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Oregon: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday evening, continuing their NIT tournament run after wins over the Bradley Braves and the Liberty Flames.

With the wins, the Badgers have now won two consecutive games for the first time since January 3rd, and look to keep their season alive on the road against the Ducks, who have won comfortably against UC Irvine and UCF in their first two games.

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN, Tuesday at 8:00 PM CT

Stadium: Matthew Knight Arena

Line: Oregon -3

Over/Under: 131

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 75-71 win over Liberty

Oregon: 68-54 win over UCF