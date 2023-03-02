BREAKING: Badgers G Chucky Hepburn active vs Purdue

Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn is officially active against the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night, providing the team with their full starting lineup, according to UW Communications.

Hepburn was seen shooting around during warmups before the game and appeared to look in good shape, although his playing time could be in question as the game prolongs.

Hepburn’s status was officially in question when the guard did not practice on Tuesday, instead being seen in a sweatshirt, but the sophomore did practice on Wednesday, and now is active for the highly-contested matchup against Purdue.

The Badgers will be without a player, however, as Markus Illver will not be active after an auto accident earlier in the week, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus.