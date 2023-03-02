Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Purdue: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night, looking to pull off an upset in their biggest game of the year after suffering another disappointing loss to the Michigan Wolverines this weekend.

Now, sitting at a 16-12 with an 8-10 conference record, the Badgers are fighting for a chance to make March Madness, while the Boilermakers are looking to rebound from their third loss in four games.

Can the Badgers gain some form of momentum against their toughest opponent of the year in Purdue?

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: FS1, Thursday at 8 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Crisler Center

Line: Purdue -4

Over/Under: 128

Last Game

Wisconsin: 87-79 loss to Michigan

Purdue: 79-71 loss to Indiana