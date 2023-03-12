 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Badgers to face Bradley in first round of NIT tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers season isn’t over. It’s just not in the way many expected.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

The Wisconsin Badgers accepted an invitation to the NIT Tournament, earning a No. 3 seed, where they’ll face off against Bradley in the first round on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 PM Central.

Wisconsin received some unfortunate, but expected, news earlier in the day when they did not receive a selection to the NCAA Tournament, but indicated they would welcome an NIT invitation in a tweet prior to the selection show at 8:00 PM Central on Sunday night.

However, it didn't appear the Badgers ended up close to being an NCAA Tournament team, as they weren't mentioned as one of the First Four out during Selection Sunday, which the NIT Tournament re-affirmed by placing Wisconsin a third seed.

Now, the Badgers are focusing their efforts on the postseason, which will have at least one game at the Kohl Center, providing more experience for their young roster.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...