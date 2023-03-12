Badgers to face Bradley in first round of NIT tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers accepted an invitation to the NIT Tournament, earning a No. 3 seed, where they’ll face off against Bradley in the first round on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 PM Central.

#Badgers are a 3 seed in the NIT bracket.



1st round matchup against Bradley at the Kohl Center.



Tip-off scheduled for 8:30 CT. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 13, 2023

Wisconsin received some unfortunate, but expected, news earlier in the day when they did not receive a selection to the NCAA Tournament, but indicated they would welcome an NIT invitation in a tweet prior to the selection show at 8:00 PM Central on Sunday night.

Looks like the #Badgers will accept a bid to the NIT tournament if they’re invited. https://t.co/s1R2uUo9P1 — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) March 13, 2023

However, it didn't appear the Badgers ended up close to being an NCAA Tournament team, as they weren't mentioned as one of the First Four out during Selection Sunday, which the NIT Tournament re-affirmed by placing Wisconsin a third seed.

The #Badgers weren’t even considered either.



Didn’t make the first four out, which went to Oklahoma State, Rutgers, North Carolina, and Clemson. https://t.co/O1mSINAT3B — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 12, 2023

Now, the Badgers are focusing their efforts on the postseason, which will have at least one game at the Kohl Center, providing more experience for their young roster.