Selection Sunday 2023: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers had an unfavorable Big Ten Tournament, as they exited in the first round to the Ohio State Buckeyes, likely ending their season at a time when they could've potentially secured a bid to the NCAA tournament.
Their fate will be determined on Sunday evening, when Selection Sunday is aired at 5 Central on CBS.
Currently, in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s last bracketology ranking, the Badgers are the fifth team out after their Big Ten Tournament performance, which likely places their season at a conclusion.
How to watch
- Time: 5:00 pm CT
- TV: CBS
- Live online streaming on fuboTV, NCAA.com, and others
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook
What teams have an auto bid to the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament?
Going into Selection Sunday, these are the teams that already clinched their spot:
- American East: Vermont
- American Athletic: TBD
- Atlantic 10: VCU
- ACC: Duke
- Atlantic Sun: Kennesaw State
- Big 12: Texas
- Big East: Marquette
- Big Sky: Montana State
- Big South: UNC-Asheville
- Big Ten: TBD
- Big West: UC Santa Barbara
- CAA: College of Charleston
- Conference USA: Florida Atlantic
- Horizon League: Northern Kentucky
- Ivy League: Princeton
- MAAC: Iona
- MAC: Kent State
- MEAC: Howard
- MVC: Drake
- Mountain West: San Diego State
- Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson (Merrimack won the NEC but is not eligible)
- Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State
- Pac-12: Arizona
- Patriot League: Colgate
- SEC: Alabama
- Southern: Furman
- Southland: Texas A&M Corpus Christi
- SWAC: Texas Southern
- Summit League: Oral Roberts
- Sun Belt: Louisiana
- West Coast: Gonzaga
- WAC: Grand Canyon
