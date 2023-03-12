 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Selection Sunday 2023: How to watch + betting odds

March Madness is finally here.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers had an unfavorable Big Ten Tournament, as they exited in the first round to the Ohio State Buckeyes, likely ending their season at a time when they could've potentially secured a bid to the NCAA tournament.

Their fate will be determined on Sunday evening, when Selection Sunday is aired at 5 Central on CBS.

Currently, in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s last bracketology ranking, the Badgers are the fifth team out after their Big Ten Tournament performance, which likely places their season at a conclusion.

How to watch

What teams have an auto bid to the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament?

Going into Selection Sunday, these are the teams that already clinched their spot:

  • American East: Vermont
  • American Athletic: TBD
  • Atlantic 10: VCU
  • ACC: Duke
  • Atlantic Sun: Kennesaw State
  • Big 12: Texas
  • Big East: Marquette
  • Big Sky: Montana State
  • Big South: UNC-Asheville
  • Big Ten: TBD
  • Big West: UC Santa Barbara
  • CAA: College of Charleston
  • Conference USA: Florida Atlantic
  • Horizon League: Northern Kentucky
  • Ivy League: Princeton
  • MAAC: Iona
  • MAC: Kent State
  • MEAC: Howard
  • MVC: Drake
  • Mountain West: San Diego State
  • Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson (Merrimack won the NEC but is not eligible)
  • Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State
  • Pac-12: Arizona
  • Patriot League: Colgate
  • SEC: Alabama
  • Southern: Furman
  • Southland: Texas A&M Corpus Christi
  • SWAC: Texas Southern
  • Summit League: Oral Roberts
  • Sun Belt: Louisiana
  • West Coast: Gonzaga
  • WAC: Grand Canyon

