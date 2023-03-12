Selection Sunday 2023: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers had an unfavorable Big Ten Tournament, as they exited in the first round to the Ohio State Buckeyes, likely ending their season at a time when they could've potentially secured a bid to the NCAA tournament.

Their fate will be determined on Sunday evening, when Selection Sunday is aired at 5 Central on CBS.

Currently, in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s last bracketology ranking, the Badgers are the fifth team out after their Big Ten Tournament performance, which likely places their season at a conclusion.

How to watch

Time: 5:00 pm CT

TV: CBS

Live online streaming on fuboTV , NCAA.com , and others

, , and others Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

What teams have an auto bid to the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament?

Going into Selection Sunday, these are the teams that already clinched their spot: