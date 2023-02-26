Badgers lose heartbreaker as tournament hopes continue to slip away

With just 2.1 seconds remaining in the second half, the Wisconsin Badgers held a 68-65 lead over the Michigan Wolverines.

It seemed destiny that the Badgers would pick up a massive road win in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

From an 11-point deficit in the first half to seconds away from a win in their biggest game of the season, the Badgers were on the verge of success.

But then Hunter Dickinson knocked down one of the most ridiculous three-point shots in recent history, sending the game to overtime.

Should the Badgers have fouled Dickinson?

Should Jordan Davis have not gone for the steal?

Whatever questions one may have regarding that play, the team still failed to finish the job in overtime and the Wolverines wound up dominating and finishing with an 87-79 win.

In the first half, the Badgers jumped off to a hot scoring start.

They scored 17 points in the first 8 minutes of the game and lead 17-9 with 12:24 remaining in the half.

However, huge plays from Michigan center Hunter Dickinson helped boost the Wolverines and gave them a 35-24 lead.

As the game clock ran out at the end of the first half, Klesmit hit a massive three to bring the game back to an 8-point deficit and the Badgers trailed 35-27 at the half.

It most definitely wasn’t an ideal first half for the Badgers, however, they were not out of the game by any means.

In the second half, the Wolverines extended their lead back to ten, taking a 42-32 lead with 17:29 remaining.

But a knee injury to point guard Chucky Hepburn seemed to inject life back into the Badgers. Without their star point guard for the remainder of the game, it was clear they’d need some help offensively.

They were able to eventually take the lead at 53-52 with 7:30 remaining.

From there, the game was back and forth and it seemed as if the Badgers were going to win the game.

Leading 66-65, Klesmit had a big defensive stop, forcing a missed layup from Kobe Bufkin with 9 seconds remaining. Kamari McGee then knocked down 2 important free throws to give the Badgers a 68-65 lead.

And then Klesmit had a big block on Bufkin again with 2 seconds remaining on a three-point attempt from the far corner to help the Badgers maintain their 68-65 lead.

The ball went out of bounds and the Wolverines were granted one last opportunity to make something happen.

The ball was passed to Hunter Dickinson about 6 feet from behind the three-point line. Jordan Davis was defending Dickinson and failed to steal the ball, crashing down onto the floor.

Dickinson then turned, threw up a prayer, and knocked down one of the wildest buzzer-beating shots of the season sending the game to overtime.

The Badgers struggled to get stops in overtime, and they couldn’t score which led to a Michigan win and another heartbreaking loss for the Badgers.

Despite the loss, both Connor Essegian and Max Klesmit shined on Sunday afternoon.

Essegian finished with 24 points on 10-21 shooting from the field while Klesmit was unstoppable from downtown. Klesmit finished with 19 points and shot 7-12 from the field, including 5-8 from three.

Crowl had 14 points and 6 rebounds as well and Wahl finished with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Kamari McGee played 25 minutes off the bench, the majority coming in replacement of the injured Chucky Hepburn.

Following this game, the Badgers need to win their final two games.

In order to make the NCAA Tournament, it is crucial the Badgers pick up a home win vs Purdue and a road win at Minnesota.

Without both of those, this Badgers team doesn’t quite have the resume to impress the committee, and it’s likely the team will be playing in the NIT.

Another frustrating loss in the books for what has seemed to be a cursed season for the Badgers.