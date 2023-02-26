Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Michigan: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon, looking to win two straight after picking up a 64-52 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday night.
Now, sitting at a 16-11 with an 8-9 conference record, the Badgers are in a similar predicament to the Wolverines, who are 16-12, but with a 10-7 conference record.
Can the Badgers get a second victory against the Wolverines and sustain their current momentum?
Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.
How to watch/listen
TV: CBS, Sunday at 1 PM CT
Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)
Stadium: Crisler Center
Line: Michigan -6(DraftKings)
Over/Under: 110(DraftKings)
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.
Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.
Last Game
Wisconsin: 64-52 win over Iowa
Michigan: 58-45 win over Rutgers
Loading comments...