Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Michigan: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon, looking to win two straight after picking up a 64-52 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday night.

Now, sitting at a 16-11 with an 8-9 conference record, the Badgers are in a similar predicament to the Wolverines, who are 16-12, but with a 10-7 conference record.

Can the Badgers get a second victory against the Wolverines and sustain their current momentum?

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: CBS, Sunday at 1 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Crisler Center

Line: Michigan -6(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 110(DraftKings)

Last Game

Wisconsin: 64-52 win over Iowa

Michigan: 58-45 win over Rutgers