Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Iowa: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday night, looking to bounce back after another close loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights over the weekend.

Now, sitting at a 15-11 with a 7-9 conference record, the Badgers are right on the verge of the bracket, with ESPN’s Joe Lunardi placing Wisconsin as the last team in during his last rankings.

Can the Badgers pull off the upset and finish their home stand on a good note against Iowa?

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, Wednesday at 8 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Iowa -1

Over/Under: 110

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 58-57 loss to Rutgers

Iowa: 80-60 loss to Northwestern